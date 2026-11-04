Pacific Journalists Face New Digital Threats, UNESCO Calls for Stronger Protection

Journalists across the Pacific are facing growing threats from online harassment, digital violence and changing media technologies, raising concerns about their safety and ability to report freely. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the Fiji Media Association (FMA) brought media professionals and institutional representatives together in Suva, Fiji, to discuss practical solutions to these challenges. The breakfast dialogue, held at Tanoa Plaza to mark the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, placed particular attention on protecting women journalists, improving professional support and strengthening regional cooperation.

The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists is observed annually on 2 November, following its proclamation by the United Nations General Assembly in 2013. The observance calls attention to violence and other crimes committed against media professionals and the need to hold those responsible accountable, recognising that attacks on journalists also threaten the public's access to reliable information. The 2026 theme, "Threats evolve. Impunity endures," highlights how digital harassment and gender-based violence are creating additional dangers for journalists, alongside continuing concerns about accountability.

The Suva gathering highlighted that journalist safety involves more than protection against physical attacks, as media professionals also face legal pressures, digital risks, professional challenges and psychological harm. Pacific news organisations must manage these concerns alongside limited financial resources, rapidly developing technologies, misinformation and declining public trust in some information environments. Participants explored how cooperation between governments, media organisations and international partners could strengthen protections and help journalists carry out their work without intimidation.

UNESCO Highlights Rising Digital Threats and the Need for Media Freedom

UNESCO Programme Specialist Varunesh Ashvindra Rao stressed that protecting journalists is essential for maintaining informed societies, strengthening democratic governance and supporting sustainable development. He explained that journalist safety is closely connected to everyone's right to seek, receive and share information, making attacks against media professionals a concern for society as a whole. His remarks highlighted the importance of creating an environment where journalists can investigate issues, report independently and provide the public with trustworthy information.

Jonas Guterres of UNODC Pacific emphasised the important contribution of independent and responsible journalism to transparency, institutional accountability and public confidence. He encouraged stronger cooperation between media organisations, public institutions and regional partners to promote integrity and tackle challenges affecting journalism across Pacific countries. These priorities also reflect the Teieniwa Vision: Pacific Unity Against Corruption, which promotes regional cooperation in strengthening accountability and addressing corruption.

The discussions examined how online abuse, misinformation and emerging technologies are changing the risks journalists encounter during their professional activities. Participants recognised that effective protection requires attention to digital security, legal safeguards, workplace conditions and the mental well-being of media professionals. Developing practical responses to these challenges was identified as essential for maintaining independent journalism and protecting the public's right to accurate information.

Women Journalists Need Stronger Protection Against Harassment and Violence

Fiji Media Association President Rosi Doviverata called for journalist safety to become a practical priority, particularly for women facing online harassment and professional barriers. She stressed that media organisations and supporting institutions must move beyond discussions and introduce meaningful measures that protect journalists from intimidation and help women progress in their careers. The increasing influence of digital platforms and developing technologies has made these protections particularly important for women working in public-facing media roles.

Iva Nataro, Managing Editor of News and Print at Fiji Sun, highlighted the difficulties women experience when pursuing investigative journalism, where challenging assignments can expose reporters to additional pressures and safety concerns. She called for stronger professional support that allows women journalists to investigate important stories confidently and develop their skills without facing unnecessary risks. Expanding career opportunities and providing safer working environments were presented as important steps towards ensuring women can contribute fully to investigative reporting and media leadership.

The dialogue also created opportunities for experienced journalists to share knowledge with younger professionals entering an increasingly complex media environment. These exchanges highlighted the value of professional networks that provide guidance, encouragement and practical support to reporters facing emerging challenges. Building stronger connections between generations of journalists could help improve professional confidence and create a more supportive media community across the Pacific.

Regional Cooperation Could Build a Safer Future for Pacific Journalism

Fred Wesley, Editor-in-Chief of The Fiji Times and Vice President of the Fiji Media Association, identified regional cooperation as an important source of strength for journalism across Pacific countries. He explained that sharing experiences, professional knowledge and resources could help journalists address common challenges and respond more effectively to changes in the media industry. Stronger regional partnerships could also allow news organisations to explore opportunities created by technological developments without overlooking the safety of their employees.

UNESCO encouraged Pacific countries and media organisations to develop practical solutions supported by policies that protect freedom of expression, strengthen access to information and create favourable conditions for independent journalism. Cooperation between governments, civil society, journalists and international institutions was identified as essential for addressing threats and improving the professional environment for media workers. These efforts could support stronger accountability and help ensure that journalists can report on matters of public interest without fear of harassment or retaliation.

The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to working with Pacific governments, media associations, civil society groups and United Nations partners to strengthen journalist protection across the region. The Suva dialogue reinforced the need to address digital and gender-based violence through coordinated action, greater professional support and stronger protections for media freedom. Protecting journalists and supporting the advancement of women in the profession will remain important for building a trusted media environment that serves communities throughout the Pacific.