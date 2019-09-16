Jaishankar launches PhD fellowship at IITs for 10k students from ASEAN countries

A massive fully-funded Ph.D. fellowship program at IITs for students from ASEAN countries was Monday launched by Extremal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday, officials said. The programme billed the "the largest of its kind" will select 1,000 students in three batches.

Jaishankar inaugurated the program at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here and also launched a portal for receiving applications from students. The government will spend Rs 300 crore on this fully-funded Ph.D. fellowship program for students from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), a senior official of the Human Resource Development ministry said.

IIT-Delhi will be the coordinating agency for this program which will select 1,000 students in the next three years. "This year 250 students will be selected, 300 the year after and 450 in the subsequent year," the ministry official said.

A senior MEA official said the program is fully funded by the HRD ministry and the External Affairs Ministry is a partner in it to popularise it through outreach to ASEAN countries. ASEAN is an intergovernmental organization in Southeast Asia. Its 10 member countries are Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

