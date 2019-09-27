Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday stood with the demands of agitating students of the Allahabad University and alleged that they are being repressed. "Students of Allahabad University have been agitating for 50 days and for the last 6 days the students are sitting on a fast-unto-death for restoration of their students' union. "Their demands are not being heard and they are being repressed. Why is the BJP government so eager to snatch the students' union from students?," she tweeted in Hindi.

Gandhi tagged a media report highlighting that the students of Allahabad University are sitting on a hunger fast in support of their demands for restoring the students' union. PTI SKC DPB

