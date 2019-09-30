Odisha schools to observe International Day for Older Persons

Odisha government on Monday directed all the state-run schools to observe October 1 as the International Day for Older Persons, an official said. The direction in this regard was issued by School and Mass Education Department to all the district education officers.

The schools will organise inspirational talks to be delivered by retired/inspiring teachers to students in order to instill the spirit of love respect and empathy towards elderly persons, said Bhagirathi Prusty, under secretary in the School and Mass Education department. The schools during assembly and prayer time will also organise motivational programmes so that students will be encouraged to perform their social responsibility.

The speakers will inform the students about the importance of the day and the significance of older persons to the society. The Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department has also planned programmes on the occasion of the International Day of Older Persons.

Some social organisations working among the elderly persons will also be felicitated at functions to be organised by the government..

