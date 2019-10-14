Villagers accuse Guj teacher of reaching school drunk

A primary school teacher was caught by villagers dozing off allegedly in a drunken state in a classroom of a government primary school at Kath Mandav village in Gujarat's Chhota Udepur district. An inquiry was instituted against teacher Raojibhai Vasava after villagers recorded a video and complained to authorities, said District Primary Education Officer P D Baraiya.

Baraiya said a report has been sought from taluka education officials on the incident. Villagers had earlier too complained that Vasava often reached school drunk.

Gujarat, incidentally, is a dry state with jail provisions of up to 10 years for manufacturing, purchase, sale and transportation of liquor..

