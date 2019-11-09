Ayodhya verdict: Schools, colleges closed in Rajasthan

All schools and colleges in Rajasthan are closed on Saturday in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave directions to officials late on Friday night to ensure that schools and colleges are closed as a precautionary measures.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made and additional police personnel deployed in sensitive areas, DG law and order ML Lather said.

