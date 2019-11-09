Ayodhya verdict: Schools, colleges closed in Rajasthan
All schools and colleges in Rajasthan are closed on Saturday in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave directions to officials late on Friday night to ensure that schools and colleges are closed as a precautionary measures.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made and additional police personnel deployed in sensitive areas, DG law and order ML Lather said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
