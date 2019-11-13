Greenfield University to become Darjeeling Hills University

The Greenfield University will be renamed as the Darjeeling Hills University, as West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has given assent to a bill in this regard.

A Raj Bhavan statement on Tuesday said Dhankhar has given his nod to the Greenfield University (Amendment) Bill,2019 that seeks to change the name of the GreenfieldUniversity to Darjeeling Hills University.

This change has been effected keeping in view the demand from local people to alter the name of the institute, it said.

