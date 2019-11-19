International Development News
Dancing girl manages traffic in Indore

  Indore
  Updated: 19-11-2019 16:15 IST
  Created: 19-11-2019 16:15 IST
A 23-year-old MBA student has been dancing away to make sure riders follow traffic rules on some of the busiest roads in the city. Inspired by 'moonwalking' traffic policeman Ranjit Singh, Shubhi Jain, who hails from Bina in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district, has been asking riders to wear helmets and seat belts by breaking into some quirky dance moves.

Videos of the Pune-based MBA student, who has come to the city for a 15-day internship, have gone viral on social media. Speaking to PTI on Tuesday, Jain said, "I had no prior experience of managing traffic. When I came to Indore, I was impressed by young volunteers who managed traffic in the city and got involved with this work." Indore has been ranked number one in the National Sanitation Survey for the last three years, and this beautiful city can be number one in the country in terms of traffic management as well, she added.

Senior police officials have also praised her unique move, and she was felicitated by additional director general of police (Indore range) Varun Kapoor for her phenomenal work. Jain has rendered her services on intersections located at Regal Chauraha, High Court and Indraprastha on MG Road during peak hours between 5 pm and 8 pm.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Shubhi can be seen advising two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and four-wheeler drivers to fasten their seat belts. Recently, traffic police constable Ranjit Singh hit the popularity charts on social media by 'moonwalking' (popstar Michael Jackson's famous dance move) on city's arterial roads..

