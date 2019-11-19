International Development News
Indefinite fast by para-teachers enters 5th day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 19-11-2019 18:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-11-2019 18:08 IST
The indefinite fast by para-teachers in West Bengal demanding a hike in their salary entered the fifth day on Tuesday, and 10 hunger-strikers have fallen ill during this period, an organisation of the para-teachers said. Over 1,000 para-teachers, who are contractual teachers in government-run schools, were on a sit-in since November 11.

Altogether 37 of them are on an indefinite fast from Friday. "Ten of the fasting teachers have fallen sick in the last five days. One of them has been hospitalised. Others rejoined the hunger-strike after consulting doctors," Bhagirath Ghosh, Co-Convenor of the 'Para-Teacher Oikyo Manch', the organisation which is spearheading the movement, told PTI.

Para-teachers at primary schools and high schools are paid a monthly salary of Rs 10,000 and Rs 13,000 respectively, he said. "These amounts are inadequate considering the present market condition and in comparison to the salary in other professions," Ghosh said.

The state government had last year increased the salary of 22,085 para-teachers at primary level from Rs 5,954 to Rs 10,000. Similarly, for 26,585 para-teachers at high schools, the salary was hiked from Rs 8,500 to Rs 13,000. Their retirement age is 60 years.

Ghosh said though para-teachers are the backbone of the schools, especially in the districts, they are the most neglected lot and "repeated deputations to the education department officials and the education minister failed to yield any positive result." West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh visited the venue of the hunger-strike by para-teachers on Saturday and expressed solidarity with them. Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty had also visited them a few days ago..

