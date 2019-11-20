International Development News
DU students protest against 'police lathicharge' on JNU counterparts

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-11-2019 18:37 IST
  • Created: 20-11-2019 18:35 IST
Students of Delhi University on Wednesday protested against the "police lathicharge" on their JNU counterparts during a demonstration over hostel fee hike. They also protested against the New Education Policy and said it is an "attempt" to privatize education.

The DU students raised "anti-police" and "anti-government" slogans in solidarity with their JNU counterparts who were allegedly baton-charged on Monday, a charge denied by police. The Delhi Police lodged two FIRs on Tuesday in connection with the protest by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students over the hostel fee hike, even as the students' union demanded that no administrative or legal action be taken against the protesters.

