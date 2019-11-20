DU students protest against 'police lathicharge' on JNU counterparts

International Development News
  New Delhi
  Updated: 20-11-2019 20:15 IST
  • Created: 20-11-2019 20:15 IST
Delhi University students on Wednesday protested against the alleged police lathicharge on their JNU counterparts during a demonstration over hostel fee hike. They also protested against the New Education Policy and said it is an "attempt" to privatise education.

The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA), along with other students' organisations, held a protest against the Draft New Education Policy and the "brutal repression of the protest by Delhi Police and the government". Students gathered in large numbers in dissent of the "draconian New Education Policy which acts as a stepping stone towards privatisation of public education", the parties said in a statement.

They alleged that Delhi Police personnel were present in large numbers, barricading the boundaries of Arts Faculty to stop the students from marching in the campus. However, a senior police officer said police were only there to ensure that march goes off peacefully.

The protesters covered Chhatra Marg and passed through the Campus Law Centre. The students also burnt effigies of of the Modi government and the Delhi Police. They raised "anti-police" and "anti-government" slogans in solidarity with their JNU counterparts who were allegedly baton-charged on Monday, a charge denied by the police.

The Delhi Police lodged two FIRs on Tuesday in connection with the protest by JNU students over the hostel fee hike, even as the students' union demanded that no administrative or legal action be taken against the protesters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

