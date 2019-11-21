International Development News
IIM Indore mulls training programme for politicos, bureaucrats

  • PTI
  • Indore
  • Updated: 21-11-2019 11:27 IST
  • Created: 21-11-2019 11:27 IST
The Indian Institute of Management Indore (IIM-I) is mulling over roping in Mussoorie-based Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) to run a joint training programme for politicians, bureaucrats and businessmen. The motive behind the training programme is to bring together representatives from these three fields, help them understand one another's problems and find solutions.

"We are considering tying up with Mussoorie-based LBSNAA to prepare a blueprint of an Executive Training Programme for legislators, bureaucrats and businessmen," director of IIM-I, professor Himanshu Rai, told PTI on Wednesday. "The programme aims at bringing together people from three different fields under one roof and promoting dialogue among them. This will help them understand the problems faced by one another and find solutions in terms of ease of doing business," he added.

He said that the blueprint of the proposed programme would be prepared by January 2020. "A lot is being talked about across the world on ease of doing business. Through our proposed curriculum, we want to make the topic relevant to the Indian context in order to improve coordination among the lawmakers, officials and businessmen and to speed up the country's development," Rai said.

He said the idea of this training programme came after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was recently signed between IIM Indore and LBSNAA to strengthen technical cooperation..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

