JNU should be shut for 2 years, renamed after Subhas Chandra Bose: Subramanian Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) should be shut for two years, cleared of anti-social elements and reopened after renaming it as Subhas Chandra Bose University. "There are so many institutions named after Nehru. And naming university after Bose's name will also have positive impact on students," Swamy told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

He alleged JNU is full of leftists and anti-social elements. "JNU should be shut for two years, cleared of all antisocial elements and reopened after naming it as Subhas Chandra Bose university," Swamy said.

Unlike Nehru who was "socialist and pseudo secularist", Bose was nationalist and naming the university after him will have a positive impact on the students, he said. Swamy's remarks came at the time the university witnessed protests by students over issue of hostel fee hike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)