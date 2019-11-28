International Development News
JNUTA seeks urgent appointment with HRD minister

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) sought on Thursday an urgent appointment with Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to press upon the ministry's intervention in ensuring that the impasse over hostel fee hike is resolved. The JNUTA said neither the report submitted by the HRD ministry-constituted high-powered committee has been officially made public, nor has the ministry announced any follow up action, despite the urgency that the situation demands.

The three-member panel constituted by the ministry to restore normal functioning in the university submitted its report on Tuesday. The university teachers' association alleged that the vice-chancellor made "another shameless attempt" of scuttling any real resolution to the issue by announcing a new set of hostel charges decided upon through a "completely arbitrary and illegal process", which "didn't even have the saving grace" of addressing the concerns raised by the students or the JNUTA.

"Giving more time and space to the VC therefore will only push the university into a deeper crisis and therefore it is imperative that the HRD ministry act, and act immediately to end this misrule and ensure the necessary conditions for restoration of normalcy," they said. This must include full and complete withdrawal of the revisions in hostel charges and a guarantee that any changes in the hostel manual would only be made through due deliberation and discussion in statutory bodies with the full participation of all student representatives, the JNUTA demanded.

In this regard, the JNUTA have sought an appointment with HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to press upon the ministry the need to carry forward its intervention in the JNU situation to a conclusion whereby the impasse created by the "high-handed decision" of the vice-chancellor to impose an exorbitant hostel charge is resolved positively, they said. The university has been seeing agitation over hostel fee hike for nearly a month.

