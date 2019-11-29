211 cadets of NDA's 137th course conferred degrees

A total of 211 cadets were on Friday conferred degrees from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) at the convocation ceremony of the National Defence Academy's 137th course held here. They comprise 42 cadets who got degrees in the science stream, 85 in computer science and 84 in arts, a Defence press release said.

Thirteen cadets from friendly nations were also awarded degrees during the programme in which Professor SK Srivastava, Vice- Chancellor of North-Eastern Hill University, Shillong, was the chief guest. In addition, the second batch of B.tech course, comprising 37 Navy and 36 Air Force cadets, received their course completion certificate at the end of three years, and they would be conferred degrees after they finish the final year in the Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, respectively.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will review the passing out parade of the NDA cadets on Saturday, the release added. PTI COR BNM BNM.

