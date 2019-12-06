Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rahul Gandhi meets parents of girl who died of snake bite in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 12:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 12:35 IST
Rahul Gandhi meets parents of girl who died of snake bite in

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday visited the parents of the 10-year-old girl who died after being bitten by a snake inside her classroom here last month. Gandhi arrived this morning at the house of Shehala Sherin, a fifth standard student of a local school here and spent some time with the grieving parents.

The Wayanad MP, who is on a three-day visit to his constituency, is also expected to visit the school where the child was bitten by the snake. The parents of the child sought a medical college for the hilly district.

"He assured all help. We need a medical college here in Wayanad. Then only we can save our children. If our daughter had received speedy medical aid, then her life could have been saved," they told reporters after meeting Gandhi. The nearest medical college is at Kozhikode which is around 90 km away.

The girl's classmates and students of the school had taken out protest marches demanding stern action against their teachers after the death of the girl..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police sound alarm over homemade explosives

Hong Kong, Dec 6 AP Hong Kongs much-maligned police force provided a rare behind-the-scenes look Friday at its bomb disposal squad to show the potentially deadly destructive force of homemade explosives seized during months of protests that...

Catherine Zeta-Jones explore Jaipur on her trip to India

Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones relived her time spent in the pink city Jaipur by strolling down the same street which she visited back in 2017. The 50-year-old actor posted a video on her official Instagram page, where is seen casually...

CBI carrying out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, including residence of a former high court judge: Officials.

CBI carrying out searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, including residence of a former high court judge Officials....

Decision to abrogate Art 370 kindled new hope for development in people of J-K, Ladakh: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the decision to abrogate Article 370 may have looked politically difficult, but it has kindled new hope for development in the people of the two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Lad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019