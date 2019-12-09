Ready to meet students, false narrative being spread: JNU admin

The JNU administration on Monday said it is willing to hold dialogue with students agitating for complete rollback of a hike in hostel fees but they are not ready for it.

"It is regrettable that a false narrative is being spread that the administration is refusing to hold dialogue with student representatives. In fact, when an attempt was made for dialogue, the student agitators violently disrupted the meetings," the university said in a statement.

