Ready to meet students, false narrative being spread: JNU admin

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:21 IST
The JNU administration on Monday said it is willing to hold dialogue with students agitating for complete rollback of a hike in hostel fees but they are not ready for it.

"It is regrettable that a false narrative is being spread that the administration is refusing to hold dialogue with student representatives. In fact, when an attempt was made for dialogue, the student agitators violently disrupted the meetings," the university said in a statement.

