Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU students lathi-charged by cops during march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 22:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 22:14 IST
JNU students lathi-charged by cops during march to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students alleged on Monday that they were lathi-charged near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station during a march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan against the hostel fee hike, a charge denied by the police. A heavy deployment of police and barricades were put in place near the Bhikaji Cama Place metro station in south Delhi to stop the students from marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Condemning the lathicharge, JNU student Albert Bansala said this was the second time they had been attacked by the police. "This is ridiculous. They had attacked us last time also near Jor Bagh. Today also, the police attacked and we have seen four to five broken sticks on road," said Bansala.

Neha, an AISA member from Amdebkar University, alleged that she was punched by policemen. "Male police officers attacked us with sticks and punched us, while women officers were pushing us. It's a planned attack as we were attacked last time as well...," she said.

When the students reached the cordoned-off area, they tried to jump over the barricades. There was an understanding between students and police that the protesters will march towards Sarojini Bus depot. However, when the students reached Bhikaji Cama, they ran towards the road leading to AIIMS, police said.

Instead of going towards the Sarojini Bus depot, they ran towards AIIMS and were pushed back when they reached Ring Road leading to heavy traffic congestion in the area, they said. One carriageway from Dhaula Kuan towards South Extension was not operational due to the protest.

"There was no lathicharge on students by police. Staff from five other districts were also deployed to manage the situation. Nine companies of outside force were also called in. Out of the nine companies, five companies of women personnel were deployed to handle the women protesters in case of any untoward situation," a senior police officer said. One of the students, Afreen, alleged that police took away his phone.

"I am a research scholar in JNU. I have my research papers stored in the device. The police have snatched it and now, they are not returning it," he said. According to a statement from AISA, when the students were peacefully marching towards the Rashtrapati Bhavan to raise their concerns about the fee hike and the complete apathy on part of the Vice-Chancellor, they were surrounded by the police and forces and lathicharged.

"Women students were dragged and beaten. JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav was also dragged and beaten up by policemen," it stated. Last time, the police gave mediapersons badges to cover the protest. However, this time, nothing was offered to them and they were also mistakenly attacked during the march.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-UK shares weaken, Tullow loses half its market cap

Londons exporter-heavy FTSE 100 inched lower on Monday as oil majors and Asia-exposed financials fell on China growth worries and as the pound strengthened, while a 72 slump in Tullow Oil single-handedly dragged down midcaps.The blue-chip i...

Muslim population in India has increased in last 7 decades; will not discriminate against anyone on basis of religion: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

Muslim population in India has increased in last 7 decades will not discriminate against anyone on basis of religion Amit Shah in Lok Sabha....

If Citizenship (Amendment) Bill passed, it will be victory of Jinnah's thoughts over Gandhi's: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said if the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed by Parliament, it will be a victory of the thoughts of Muhammad Ali Jinnah over Mahatma Gandhi. Participating in the debate on the contentious Bill, T...

GE employees volunteer time to make difference in Kipeto Wind Farm community

General Electric NYSE GE GE.com Kenya employees volunteered their time to make a difference in the Kipeto Wind Farm community in Kajiado as part of the companys volunteer day. The volunteer day included a tour around the installation site f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019