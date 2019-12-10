Panjab Univ withdraws controversial circular on Kashmiri students

The Panjab University on Tuesday withdrew a “controversial” circular, seeking self-attested affidavits from Kashmiri students testifying that they were not involved in any unlawful activity in the Valley. The university authorities withdrew the circular after facing flak over it.

The PU circular had said, “A self-attested affidavit may be sought from the Kashmiri students that they have not been involved in any unlawful activity during their absence from the university and their stay in Kashmir during clampdown in the valley.” The circular was issued on December 6 to all teaching departments.

Taking an exception to the circular, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday sought from the PU authorities the rational behind seeking affidavits from Kashmiri students. He also asked the varsity's vice chancellor to withdraw the same. “Kashmir and Kashmiris are an integral part of India.@OfficialPU shouldn't seek any special declaration from Kashmiri students & the affidavit request is completely unjustified. Have taken up this issue with the VC to withdraw it,” Amarinder tweeted.

The PU authorities later announced that they had withdrawn this circular. “Keeping in view the welfare of Kashmiri students, Panjab University Chandigarh has withdrawn the circular regarding their attendance, thereby allowing them to be able to appear in exams,” said a statement issued by the PU.

