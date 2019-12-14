Left Menu
Development News Edition

Police bust racket of conducting exams at "wrong" test centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 20:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 20:31 IST
Police bust racket of conducting exams at "wrong" test centre

Police here have unearthed a racket of conducting exams of under-graduate courses of a university in Distance Education mode at a school other than the designated examination centre. The "re-examination" was going on at another centre rather than where it was supposed to be conducted after a private school official allegedly took money from those who did not fair well in their exams, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip, a police team raided the centre on Friday and found that re-examination was conducted at another centre in the night hours and they seized 19 answer sheets. Jagadgirigutta Police Station Inspector A Ganga Reddy said they found that a private school official was allegedly facilitating, upon request from some of those who could not properly write the exams by conducting re-examination in another centre instead at the original one.

The official was in the process of sending (such answer-sheets) to the University by clubbing them with bundles of other answer sheets, police said. A case under IPC section 420 (cheating) and under the Prevention of Malpractices and Unfair Means Act was registered and the school official was taken into custody, the Inspector added.PTI VVK SJR BN BN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Call upon all sections of society to thwart elements misleading people in Assam on CAA: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday called upon all sections of the society to thwart the elements, who are misleading people on the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019. We are committed to protect all genuine Indian citizens an...

AAP's 4 Lok Sabha candidates likely to contest upcoming Delhi assembly elections

The Aam Aadmi Partys four Lok Sabha candidates, including party spokesperson Atishi, are likely to contest the Delhi Assembly elections, according to sources. While the party is expected to repeat most of its 2015 candidates who are sitting...

UN climate talks stagger towards 'mediocre' outcome

A UN climate summit in Madrid stumbled towards the finish line on Sunday after marathon talks between countries exposed deeper divides than ever over how to enact humanitys plan to avert global warming disaster. More than 36 hours after the...

Study finds conscious perception occurs outside the visual system

A recent study has found that the conscious perception global neural networks of visual location occurs in the frontal lobes of the brain, rather than in the visual system in the back of the brain. The findings are published in Current Biol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019