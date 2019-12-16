Left Menu
Development News Edition

Citizenship Act: Several DU students boycott exams, hold protests

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 17:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 17:22 IST
Citizenship Act: Several DU students boycott exams, hold protests

Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force was deployed at the Arts Faculty. Sources said students from the English department of the varsity had written to their professors on Sunday night to postpone exams owing to the situation in Jamia but their request could not be considered.

A source said the students were told that since the exams are at the fag end, a decision on their postponement was not possible. Also, the varsity can only take a call to postpone exams and not the respective department, the source said. At the Delhi University, students alleged that police cracked down on peacefully protesting students who boycotted exams.

However, a senior police officer said some students were stopping others from taking exams and police were there keeping a watch. "We were at the campus just to keep a watch as some students were stopping others from taking exams," said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

The officer also added that no student was detained and that they did not use force on anyone. "We want to disperse the students from here (Delhi University) to avoid any kind of clash between the groups. The exams are going on," one of the protestors said.

The Delhi University Students' Union condemned the incident. DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said in a statement, "It is my duty to go out to help the students who are appearing for the exams if they are stopped from doing so. A handful of students falsely claiming that the examination would happen later."

Dahiya claimed that he was attacked by the protestors. "The students called me for help and when I went there to help, I was attacked by them. Most of them were not even students of DU. They raised anti-national slogans in front of me. We can never let such things happen in DU.

"We reject any lockdown call for DU and I reach out to all students to appear for exams without fear," Dahiya said. Students of political science department also boycotted exams in solidarity with Jamia students.

"I am the only one who has been detained at Maurice Nagar Police Station. There was a group of 60-70 students who were protesting outside the Arts Faculty against police action on Jamia students," Abhigyan, a student of Ramjas College claimed. Another student said he has come in solidarity with Jamia students. "We have come here to protest against the NRC and CAA. We would not stop here and will keep raising our voice," said Vaibhav (21), a student of Delhi University.

On Sunday night, several protestors from different universities, including Jamia, JNU and DU, held a protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters and demanded to release of detained students of Jamia. "There were exams going on peacefully, but left organisation came here and tried to stop it. DUSU demands holding the examination peacefully, but they tried to disturb and hamper the environment of Delhi University," DUSU joint secretary Shivangi Kharwal said.

However, couple of students alleged that police were supporting the ABVP. "We have seen how the police were backing the ABVP supporters while they were manhandling the other students who were protesting against the Jamia incident," said Pankaj, a student of M.Phil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

Brees ties Manning for most career TD passes

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees tied Peyton Manning for the most touchdown passes in NFL history on Monday. Brees 21-yard touchdown pass to TreQuan Smith with 611 left in the second quarter Monday night -- Brees second scoring str...

Reports: Reliever Romo returns to Twins with 1-year deal

Right-handed relief pitcher Sergio Romo has agreed to a one-year contract to return to the Minnesota Twins, according to multiple media reports on Monday. The new deal is for 5 million and includes a team option for 2021, which would bring ...

Australian firefighters warn of uncontrollable blazes as conditions worsen

Firefighters in Australia warned on Tuesday they would not be able to contain some of the 100 fires still ablaze in the country before conditions are expected to deteriorate later this week.Temperatures across parts of the eastern state of ...

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019