Citizenship Act: Several DU students boycott exams, hold protests

Several Delhi University students on Monday boycotted exams and held protests to express solidarity with students of Jamia Millia and AMU protesting against the amended Citizenship Act following which heavy force was deployed at the Arts Faculty. Sources said students from the English department of the varsity had written to their professors on Sunday night to postpone exams owing to the situation in Jamia but their request could not be considered.

A source said the students were told that since the exams are at the fag end, a decision on their postponement was not possible. Also, the varsity can only take a call to postpone exams and not the respective department, the source said. At the Delhi University, students alleged that police cracked down on peacefully protesting students who boycotted exams.

However, a senior police officer said some students were stopping others from taking exams and police were there keeping a watch. "We were at the campus just to keep a watch as some students were stopping others from taking exams," said Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North).

The officer also added that no student was detained and that they did not use force on anyone. "We want to disperse the students from here (Delhi University) to avoid any kind of clash between the groups. The exams are going on," one of the protestors said.

The Delhi University Students' Union condemned the incident. DUSU president Akshit Dahiya said in a statement, "It is my duty to go out to help the students who are appearing for the exams if they are stopped from doing so. A handful of students falsely claiming that the examination would happen later."

Dahiya claimed that he was attacked by the protestors. "The students called me for help and when I went there to help, I was attacked by them. Most of them were not even students of DU. They raised anti-national slogans in front of me. We can never let such things happen in DU.

"We reject any lockdown call for DU and I reach out to all students to appear for exams without fear," Dahiya said. Students of political science department also boycotted exams in solidarity with Jamia students.

"I am the only one who has been detained at Maurice Nagar Police Station. There was a group of 60-70 students who were protesting outside the Arts Faculty against police action on Jamia students," Abhigyan, a student of Ramjas College claimed. Another student said he has come in solidarity with Jamia students. "We have come here to protest against the NRC and CAA. We would not stop here and will keep raising our voice," said Vaibhav (21), a student of Delhi University.

On Sunday night, several protestors from different universities, including Jamia, JNU and DU, held a protest outside Delhi Police Headquarters and demanded to release of detained students of Jamia. "There were exams going on peacefully, but left organisation came here and tried to stop it. DUSU demands holding the examination peacefully, but they tried to disturb and hamper the environment of Delhi University," DUSU joint secretary Shivangi Kharwal said.

However, couple of students alleged that police were supporting the ABVP. "We have seen how the police were backing the ABVP supporters while they were manhandling the other students who were protesting against the Jamia incident," said Pankaj, a student of M.Phil.

