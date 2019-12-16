Make Sanskrit job oriented: Raj Guv

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Monday laid stress on making Sanskrit education job oriented. Speaking at a convocation programme at the Sanskrit university here, the governor highlighted the importance of the language and talked about its richness.

He said the richness of Sanskrit should be used for public welfare. Sanskrit Education Minister Subhash Garg said the state has made several efforts to promote the language.

The governor on the occasion awarded degrees and awards to students of the university.

