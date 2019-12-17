Nodal officer appointed for students studying outside Ladakh
The Ladakh administration has appointed a nodal officer for students studying outside the Union Territory to redress their grievances and to ease out their difficulties or distress, Divisional Commissioner, Ladakh, Saugat Biswas said on Monday. The step has been taken to ensure safety and welfare of the region's students pursuing higher education outside Ladakh, he said.
In the event of any distress, contact Nodal Officer, Ladakh Students Welfare, Sumera Shafi (8447523725; email: mailto:sumeralasu@gmail.com \nsumeralasu@gmail.com), the official said. "The administration of Ladakh UT is concerned about the safety & wellbeing of students of Ladakh studying outside," Biswas said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ladakh
- Saugat Biswas
- Union Territory
- Sumera Shafi
ALSO READ
Leh freezes at minus 14.4 as cold intensifies in J-K, Ladakh
Modi govt to extend all benefits to OBCs in J-K, Ladakh: BJP
Rising night temperatures bring relief in Ladakh, J&K
Decision on Art 370 may seem politically difficult, but it has raised new hope for development in people of J-K, Ladakh: PM Modi.
Kargil coldest in UTs of J&K, Ladakh, shivers at minus 17 degrees Celsius