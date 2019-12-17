Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gujarat teacher hiding in Odisha: CBI tells state govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 14:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 14:58 IST
Gujarat teacher hiding in Odisha: CBI tells state govt

Odisha School and Mass Education minister Samir Ranjan Dash on Tuesday said all district education officers have been asked to look out for a teacher of Gujarat, an accused in several cases of rape, who might be working in an educational insititute in the state. The state government recently received a letter from the CBI which informed that 49-year-old Dhavalkumar Hareshchandra Trivedi, a Gujarat-based teacher, might be hiding somewhere in Odisha.

The premier investigating agency suspect that Trivedi might be working in any coaching centre or educational institution in a remote part of Odisha as he is a good English teacher. "We have received the letter from the CBI regarding the fugitive teacher who has been involved in a number of heinous crime like rape. The state government has already written letters to all the District Education Officers and Block Education Officers to trace the fugitive teacher if working in their areas," Dash told reporters here Tuesday.

The minister said the department has also attached the identification of the accused teacher in the letter. All the educational institutions, both government and private ones, have also been informed about Trivedi, the minister said. The CBI which is probing the case of kidnapping of a girl by Trivedi from Gujarat on August 11, 2018, informed the Odisha government that the accused teacher was earlier convicted with life imprisonment for his involvement in abduction of minor girls and women.

CBI said in the letter that Trivedi preferred small towns in remote areas of different states where he imparted tuition in English subject or get employed in school, and subsequently eloped with females and minor girls. "He used a pseudonym of TDK Chandra during 2013-14, when he eloped with two minor girls. He used his different acronyms/pseudonyms. Earlier he used name TDK Chandra (Trivedi Dhaval Kumar Chandra), D Kumar, Dharmendra Kumar etc. He also got issued a fake election identity card and fake ration card from Kalka, Panchkula, Haryana," the CBI said in the letter to Odisha government.

The CBI has taken over investigation in the case of a missing teenager who allegedly eloped with Trivedi, after he jumped parole on being sentenced to life for raping two minor girls. It was also alleged that on August 11 last year, the woman who was studying at a tuition centre run by Trivedi in Gujarat's Surendranagar city eloped with him. The Gujarat High Court handed over the case to the CBI on April 2 after the state police failed to trace the 18- year-old woman..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Police and protesters clash in Indian capital over citizenship law

Police fired shots in the air and volleys of tear gas to push back thousands of demonstrators in the Indian capital New Delhi on Tuesday as protests raged against a new citizenship law that has angered the countrys Muslims.The situation spi...

Pak man sentenced to death for minor boy's rape and murder

A 27-year-old Pakistani man was on Tuesday sentence to death on three counts by an anti-terrorism court here for raping and murdering a minor boy. An anti-terrorism court ATC here awarded the death sentence to Sohail Shahzad for kidnapping,...

Marathi theatre lost its `Natsamrat': CM Thackeray on Lagoo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday paid tributes to veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, who died in Pune, calling him Natsamrat King among actors. Natsamrat was the name of an iconic Marathi play in which Lagoo starred. The ve...

Odisha to frame rules for out of turn promotion, rolls out new agri policy

The Odisha government on Tuesday decided to formulate new rules for providing out of turnpromotion to efficient officials and rolled out a new agriculture policy with a focus on market linkage and technicalsupport. The decisions were taken ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019