Auckland Point Primary in Nelson to benefit from classrooms upgrading

The 120 students at Auckland Point Primary in Nelson will benefit from a much-needed upgrade of six rundown classrooms, Minister of Education Chris Hipkins announced today.

"The school's six classrooms were originally built in the 1970s. They have served the school well for a long time, but their condition has deteriorated and the buildings are no longer weathertight," Chris Hipkins said.

"The $7.5 million upgrades will mean students will soon be able to learn in the warm, dry and modern classrooms.

"The project includes an entire site reconfiguration to improve site access, flow and parking for the school.

As part of the School Investment Package, announced earlier this month, Auckland Point Primary was allocated more than $80,000 for school-led property upgrade projects.

The school will be able to use this funding to further enhance the rebuilt facilities.

"Today's announcement demonstrates the Coalition Government's commitment to improving the quality of the classrooms students and teachers use every day.

"This investment will ensure that Auckland Point Primary continues to serve its community for many years to come," Chris Hipkins said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)