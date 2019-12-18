Left Menu
CAA: Madras varsity students on protest mode for third day in

  • Chennai
  Updated: 18-12-2019 10:41 IST
  Created: 18-12-2019 10:33 IST
A section of students of the Madras University here continued their protest for the third day on Wednesday against the amendment to the Citizenship Act. Defiant students said they will continue their agitation.

Meanwhile, police personnel continued to be deployed on the campus. Police personnel, who had entered the campus on Tuesday, said they had done so for the "safety of the students." Two students, who were picked up by the police were sent back late last night, one of the coordinators and a PG political science student, K Ragu Prasath told PTI.

The two students were picked up for questioning over allegedly inciting students of affiliated colleges to join the stir at the varsity's Marina campus. The varsity, according to the protesting students, has declared holiday till January 2.

Students, who sat near the main entrance of the sprawling campus, which is just opposite the famous Marina beach, raised slogans against the Centre, the BJP, the RSS and its student body, the ABVP. The protesting students are seeking withdrawal of the CAA.

They are protesting the police action on students of Jamia Milia University in New Delhi and opposing the nation- wide NRC. The Madras University is one of the oldest in the country and students of the varsity are among others in Tamil Nadu who have been protesting against the CAA..

