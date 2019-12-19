Left Menu
AMU teachers take out silent march protesting CAA

Several teachers of the Aligarh Muslim University held silent march opposing the Citizens (Amendment) Act on Thursday, days after the institute witnessed police crackdown against its students who were agitating against the new legislation.

The protestors, including a large number of women teachers, marched from the AMU Teachers Club to the Purani Chungi crossing and circled the campus.

"We want to convey to the people of India that our struggle against the Citizens (Amendment) Act will continue peacefully within the democratic framework of the system," AMU Teachers Association secretary, Professor Najmul Islam told PTI.

