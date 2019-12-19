Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN Governor calls for making available quality education

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 19-12-2019 16:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-12-2019 16:48 IST
TN Governor calls for making available quality education

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday said education was a powerful instrument for reducing poverty and inequality and stressed the need to focus on access and availability of quality education through technology. India held an important place in global education and has one of the largest networks of higher education institutions in the world with 993 universities and 39,931 colleges, he said while inaugurating "Chancellor's Vision 2030 Innovating Education in the Era of Industry 4.0", a two-day meet.

Tamil Nadu enjoys a covetous reputation for higher education in the country with a gross enrollment ratio of 48.6 per cent compared to a national average of 25.8 per cent and the state has 59 universities and about 8.64 lakhs students passing out every year, he added. Purohit said the spurt of internet and the telecommunication industry in the 1990s revolutionised the way people connected and exchanged information.

"It also resulted in paradigm changes in the manufacturing industry and traditional production operations, through merger of boundaries of the physical and the virtual world," he added. He also urged the participating vice-chancellors to not only to benefit from the deliberations at the conference but also formulate a most pragmatic education model to meet challenges of the fourth industrial revolution.

"We should implement the model in our universities and carry the message across the academic fora, so that we assume the primacy of 'educational institutions enabled for the era industry 4.0' in India," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

India Ratings downgrades Yes Bank to A, places on RWN

UK urges China to open dialogue with Hong Kong on 1984 declaration anniversary

Sentiment Analysis on Jamia Protest: Social media decries violent protests and police brutality in same vein

KKR clears air over captaincy question after IPL Auction surprises

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New in JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook bans all ads that aim to limit U.S. census participation

Facebook Inc, which has come under fire for allowing politicians to run misleading advertisements, said on Thursday it will ban any ads that aim to limit participation in next years U.S. census, which officials and lawmakers fear could be t...

UPDATE 1-Sudanese celebrate uprising anniversary, demand justice for victims

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in cities across Sudan on Thursday to celebrate the first anniversary of the start of the uprising that toppled long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir and demand justice for people killed in protests. Waving ...

Roy, Hetmyer could be x-factor cricketers for us: DC co-owner Jindal

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal on Thursday said he was satisfied with the players his franchise bought during the IPL auction as the likes of Englishman Jason Roy and West Indian Shimron Hetmyer could be the x-factor cricketers he was...

Five arrested for duping 'hundreds of people' with credit card offers

Five men were arrested in Greater Noida on Thursday for allegedly duping hundreds of people on the pretext of providing credit card offers, police said. The police have recovered 50 sim cards and 17 mobile phones from their possession and a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019