Discussions held on starting AIIMS in Goa: Vishwajit Rane

The process to start an All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Goa has begun, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday after meeting officials from the premier health facility in Delhi. As per the Union government, establishment of a new AIIMS involves creation of hospital, teaching block for medical and nursing courses, residential complex and allied facilities and services, broadly on the pattern of AIIMS, New Delhi.

"The issue of setting up an AIIMS in Goa to change the dynamics of health care was discussed at length in the meeting with AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria and other officials. Our aim is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to have AIIMS in each state," Rane told PTI.

He said there were also discussions on having an Emergency Medicine facility in Goa on the lines of the Kerala model..

