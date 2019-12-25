Leading science, research bodies funding 54 varsity projects:

Jadavpur University Vice- Chancellor Prof Suranjan Das has said the premier institution is currently involved in 54 sponsored research projects funded by leading science and research bodies. During his address at the Annual Convocation of the university on Tuesday Das said that 41 of the 54 projects are funded by Department of Science and Technology (DST).

He said seven other projects are funded by Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) while two projects each are funded by Department of Bio-Technology, Department of Atomic Energy and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). One of the seven CSIR projects was about project modeling and analysis incidence, he said.

Citing some other projects, Das said, the UNICEF has also sanctioned a research project on youth community reporters. Volkswagen Foundation of Germany has granted Rs 4 crore for an international research project on special economic zones - A force for good to reduce inequality, he said.

Das said JU hosted high-level delegations from University of Bayreuth, Germany, on December 10, 2018, Arizona State University, US, on March 6, 2019 and the University of Auckland, New Zealand, on December 2, 2019 to develop academic programmes in research and teaching-learning process. The VC, who is an eminent academician, in his concluding remarks said, "We need to develop universities as sites for deliberations and debates where the community should be trained to learn, unlearn and relearn." PTI SUS RG SBN SBN.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.