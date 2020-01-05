Attack on JNU students by masked miscreants 'state-sponsored mayhem', alleges Congress

The Congress alleged that the attack on JNU students by masked miscreants on Sunday was "state-sponsored mayhem" and asked whether this was a "revenge by the Modi government" against students and youth. A clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and the ABVP on the university campus.

The university administration said masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around on the campus, damaging property and attacking people, prompting it to call the police to maintain law and order. The Left-controlled students' union and the ABVP blamed each other for the attack. In a tweet, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Students beaten up in JNU. Teachers beaten up in JNU. Goons vandalising women's hotel. Brutality and beatings unleashed. No Police anywhere, No JNU Administration! Is this how Modi Govt seeks revenge against students and youth?"

"Enmity of Modi Govt to JNU is well known. Delhi Police is at the gate of JNU. Despite this, goondas brandishing lathis & rods beat up students and teachers in Sabarmati & other hostels. Is this state sponsored mayhem being unleashed(sic)?" he posed in another tweet. Surjewala wondered what "animosity" does the Narendra Modi government have against students and the youth of the country as "they were earlier attacked during their agitation to save the constitution and this time for protesting against hostel fee hike".

"All limits have been crossed now after armed goons entered the JNU campus and attacked the students, teachers as well as the JNUSU president," the Congress spokesperson said. "What is the Delhi police which is under (Home Minister) Amit Shah doing? PM Modi and Shah should not persecute the youth and students so much that the entire nation stands up against this government. Arrest the goons and take action against them, otherwise what will happen to the future of the country?," he said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said it is shocking and horrifying to see live telecast of "masked men entering JNU hostels and attacking students" and alleged that such an "act of impunity can only happen with the support of the government". "What we are seeing on Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?" the former finance minister tweeted.

"If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief," he wrote on the microblogging site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.