Left Menu
Development News Edition

Attack on JNU students by masked miscreants 'state-sponsored mayhem', alleges Congress

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 05-01-2020 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 21:24 IST
Attack on JNU students by masked miscreants 'state-sponsored mayhem', alleges Congress
Image Credit: ANI

The Congress alleged that the attack on JNU students by masked miscreants on Sunday was "state-sponsored mayhem" and asked whether this was a "revenge by the Modi government" against students and youth. A clash broke out between members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) and the ABVP on the university campus.

The university administration said masked miscreants armed with sticks were roaming around on the campus, damaging property and attacking people, prompting it to call the police to maintain law and order. The Left-controlled students' union and the ABVP blamed each other for the attack. In a tweet, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, "Students beaten up in JNU. Teachers beaten up in JNU. Goons vandalising women's hotel. Brutality and beatings unleashed. No Police anywhere, No JNU Administration! Is this how Modi Govt seeks revenge against students and youth?"

"Enmity of Modi Govt to JNU is well known. Delhi Police is at the gate of JNU. Despite this, goondas brandishing lathis & rods beat up students and teachers in Sabarmati & other hostels. Is this state sponsored mayhem being unleashed(sic)?" he posed in another tweet. Surjewala wondered what "animosity" does the Narendra Modi government have against students and the youth of the country as "they were earlier attacked during their agitation to save the constitution and this time for protesting against hostel fee hike".

"All limits have been crossed now after armed goons entered the JNU campus and attacked the students, teachers as well as the JNUSU president," the Congress spokesperson said. "What is the Delhi police which is under (Home Minister) Amit Shah doing? PM Modi and Shah should not persecute the youth and students so much that the entire nation stands up against this government. Arrest the goons and take action against them, otherwise what will happen to the future of the country?," he said.

Congress leader P Chidambaram said it is shocking and horrifying to see live telecast of "masked men entering JNU hostels and attacking students" and alleged that such an "act of impunity can only happen with the support of the government". "What we are seeing on Live TV is shocking and horrifying. Masked men enter JNU hostels and attack students. What is the Police doing? Where is the Police Commissioner?" the former finance minister tweeted.

"If it is happening on live TV, it is an act of impunity and can only happen with the support of the government. This is beyond belief," he wrote on the microblogging site.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Song Joong-Ki to start filming Bogota in Columbia, Is Song Hye-Kyo having less work?

Blackpink’s Lisa receives apology from Bangkok café owner after ‘sexualizing’ her visit

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

US-Iran tension: Jaishankar holds conversation with Pompeo, highlights India's stakes, concerns

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held a telephonic discussion with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region and highlighted Indias stakes and concerns. The discussion with his US counter...

RLSP to form human chain on education & employment on Jan 24

RLSP chief and former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha on Sunday announced that his party will form a human chain on January 24 on the twin issues of education and employment across the state. Talking to reporters here at party office, Kush...

ABVP, JNUSU trade blame over violence on JNU campus

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ABVP and the Jawaharlal University Students Union JNUSU on Sunday jumped to trade blame after a masked mob of goons entered the campus premises and assaulted several students. Terming the attack in JNU...

Sikh man gunned down in Peshawar in Pakistan

Unknown gunmen shot dead a 25-year-old Sikh man weeks before his marriage in Pakistans northwestern city of Peshawar, police and the victims family said on Sunday, drawing sharp condemnation from India which demanded exemplary punishment to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020