Left Menu
Development News Edition

FTII students protest JNU attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pune
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 00:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-01-2020 23:46 IST
FTII students protest JNU attack
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@FTIIOfficial)

Students of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) here on late Sunday night staged a protest condemning the attack on students of Jawaharlal NehruUniversity in Delhi

They held a demonstration outside the gate of the premier film institute, holding banners with the message "FTIIstands with JNU, condemns the violence of ABVP Goons".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Water lily genome sheds light on evolution of all flowering plants: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Angola, Congo tell dos Santos to cooperate with justice after asset freeze

The presidents of Angola and Congo said on Sunday Isabel dos Santos, the billionaire daughter of the countrys previous leader, and her Congolese husband Sindika Dokolo should cooperate with the justice system after their assets were frozen....

British PM says UK will not mourn Soleimani but urges restraint

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Britain would not lament Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander Qassem Soleimani, killed by a U.S. drone strike in Iraq on Friday, but called for restraint in the response to his death. Soleim...

Turkish military units moving to Libya, Erdogan says

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday that Turkish military units had started moving to Libya to support Fayez al-Serrajs internationally-recognised Government of National Accord GNA, based in Tripoli.Speaking in an interview with broadca...

Britain urges Iraq to stick with anti-IS coalition troops

London has urged Baghdad to allow international coalition soldiers to stay in Iraq, where the parliament on Sunday pressed the government to oust foreign troops. Iraqs parliament urged the countrys government to oust thousands of chiefly US...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020