FTII students protest JNU attack

Students of the Film & Television Institute of India (FTII) here on late Sunday night staged a protest condemning the attack on students of Jawaharlal NehruUniversity in Delhi

They held a demonstration outside the gate of the premier film institute, holding banners with the message "FTIIstands with JNU, condemns the violence of ABVP Goons".

