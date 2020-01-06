CPI(M) demands immediate sacking of JNU VC

The CPI(M) on Monday demanded immediate sacking of JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, alleging that he allowed rampage against students to continue on the university premises. "The Vice Chancellor, who has been instrumental in systematically undermining and dismantling the country's premier university, had permitted this rampage to go on unchecked for hours. The Vice Chancellor should be sacked for this complicity in permitting this attack.

"The President of India as the Visitor of the University must immediately sack the Vice Chancellor and ensure that normalcy prevails in the campus," it said in a statement. Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus.

At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours.

