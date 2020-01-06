Left Menu
JNUTA takes out protest march against attack on students; demands VC's sacking

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 06-01-2020 16:18 IST
  Created: 06-01-2020 16:18 IST
JNUTA takes out protest march against attack on students; demands VC's sacking

The JNU Teachers' Association on Monday took out a march from Sabarmati T-Point to the main gate of the campus to protest against the attack on a group of students and faculty members by a violent mob.

The JNUTA also demanded sacking of JNU Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar.

Nearly 35 students were taken to the AIIMS and Safdarjung hospitals on Sunday evening after a violent mob ran amok, attacking students and damaging property on the varsity campus.

