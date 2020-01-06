Left Menu
JNU VC 'completely ineffective', needs to step out to deal with crisis: Ex-chancellor Karan Singh

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 06-01-2020 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:41 IST
Former JNU Chancellor and senior Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday slammed the university's Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar over the violence on campus, alleging that he had been "absent" at this crucial juncture and was "completely ineffective". Expressing shock at the events at the premier university, Singh urged the Home Ministry to get the whole matter impartially probed and apprehend the "masked miscreants who violently attacked university students, including women, and take necessary action against them regardless of their political affiliations".

Masked people brandishing hockey sticks and iron rods unleashed mayhem, trawling through corridors and breaking into hostels, including those occupied by women at the university on Sunday. The Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified people for rioting and damage to property. The case was transferred to its Crime Branch.

"As a former Chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University, I have been shocked beyond belief at the violent and condemnable incidents that took place yesterday," Singh said in a statement. The Jawaharlal Nehru University is perhaps the finest university in India and that such events should take place here in the heart of the capital is tragic, the former Union minister said.

"I would urge the Home Ministry to get the whole matter thoroughly and impartially enquired into and apprehend the masked miscreants who violently attacked university students, including women students, and take necessary action against them regardless of their political affiliations," Singh said. It is the responsibility of the Delhi Police to ensure the security of the students and faculty of JNU, he said.

"The Vice Chancellor, regretfully, has been absent at this crucial juncture. He seems to be completely ineffective and surely needs to step out and deal with the crisis," the senior Congress leader said.

