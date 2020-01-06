Left Menu
Development News Edition

New edu policy designed to strengthen the nation: Pokhriyal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 19:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 19:26 IST
New edu policy designed to strengthen the nation: Pokhriyal

The proposed new education policy has been put through much scrutiny and is designed to strengthen academics so as to influence the world through Indias age-old value system, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said on Monday. The new education policy, being taken up after a gap of over three decades, will be based on Indias ethics and value system.

It aims at strengthening the nation while making life meaningful, he said adding no other country shared the philosophy of India. The new policy has been subjected to intense consultation as it was put in the public domain for suggestions. In fact, it has been the biggest ever consultation taken up in the world, Pokhriyal said delivering a lecture on 'A New Education Policy for a New India' at a private university here.

He said India had over 1000 universities, 45,000 degree colleges, 16 lakh schools, over one crore teachers and 33 crore students which was more than the population of USA. A lot hinges on our young generation, he said.

Referring to the Make in India, Digital India, Skill India and Start-up India campaigns of the government, Pokhriyal said such endeavours would take the country to the top. On the importance accorded to skill development by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union minister said through vocational courses taught in schools, we aim to teach students the skills that will last them a lifetime.

Samayara Chitralipi, a book comprising ten selected short stories by Pokhriyal and translated into Odia, was also unveiled on the occasion..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used for any regional conflict: FM Qureshi

Pakistan will not allow its soil to be used for any regional conflict and play its role to de-escalate tensions between the US and Iran, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Monday, urging Tehran to refrain from any escalatory meas...

UPDATE 1-Britain jails Indonesian who became UK's "most prolific rapist"

A student from Indonesia was identified as Britains most prolific rapist on Monday after being convicted of more than 150 offences, including 136 rapes. In four separate trials, Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was found guilty of assaulting 48 men who...

US and Iran must protect cultural sites, UNESCO says after Trump threat

Paris, Jan 6 AFP Both Iran and the United States must observe a convention obliging states to preserve cultural sites, the UNs cultural agency said on Monday after President Donald Trump threatened to target Iranian cultural sites.UNESCO di...

Patriots' Kraft praying Brady won't play elsewhere

A rare first-round loss in the playoffs has the New England Patriots entering the offseason surrounded by unprecedented levels of drama and uncertainty. At the forefront of discussions about the future in New England for the next three mont...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020