Satyajit Ray's film manuscripts digitised

The National Digital Library of India (NDLI) on Friday launched digitized versions of filmmaker Satyajit Ray's film manuscripts, IIT-Kharagpur said in a statement. Besides, digitised news reports of Bengali dailies 'Jugantar' and 'Amrita Bazar Patrika' on freedom struggle and socio-political developments of the pre-Independence era have also been launched, the statement said.

The digitized manuscripts and the news reports can be seen at 'www.ndl.gov.in', the website of the NDLI which is an initiative of the Ministry of Human Resource Development executed by IIT-Kharagpur, it said. Ray's manuscripts, popularly known as 'Kheror Khata', were digitally copied in the past two years after taking consent from the maestro's family, the statement said.

"Two years back, the NDLI team had started digitizing several volumes of father's manuscripts, doodles and sketches of films from the scanned copies of the original works given to them by us (Ray family)," the legendary filmmaker's director son Sandip Ray told PTI. Worn, yellow and tattered pages needed careful supervision and expert handling of the material, the statement added.

