Maha to get 6,500 primary health wellness centres by March end

Maharashtra minister Rajesh Tope on Sunday said that 6,500 'Health Wellness Centres' will be set up in the state by the end of March this year. He said that all the sub-centres, primary health centres and public primary health centres will be converted into 'Health Wellness Centers' (Arogyavardhini Kendra) step by step for taking the preventive and persuasive health services to the common people in the state.

"The Maharashtra government's emphasis is on strengthening the primary health facilities. As many as 6,500 health wellness centers will be established in the state by the end of March," the Health Minister told reporters. Tope said that degree holders from Ayurveda, Unani and nursing streams will be appointed as community health officers at these centres.

Female health servants, multi-purpose health service providers and accredited social health activist (ASHA) workers will be deployed for strengthening the health services at the wellness centers. He added that that those selected as community health officers will undergo a training for six months..

