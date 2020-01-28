Delhi Police arrests Sharjeel Imam from Jehanabad

Delhi Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday arrested JNU student Sharjeel Imam, booked in a sedition case, from Jehanabad area in Bihar, officials here said. The PhD student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's Centre for Historical Studies has been booked in sedition cases lodged across several states for alleged "inflammatory" speeches made during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

"We have arrested Sharjeel Imam from Jehanabad," said Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police, Crime Branch. The force had deployed five teams to locate Imam, a resident of Bihar. Raids were conducted in Mumbai, Patna and Delhi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

