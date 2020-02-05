Left Menu
More students can be recognized with top scholar awards

“Changes to New Zealand Scholarship awards will allow more young people to be acknowledged for their significant academic achievements,” Chris Hipkins said.

Each Premier Award winner can receive $10,000 each year for up to three years if they maintain at least a ‘B’ grade average in New Zealand tertiary study. Image Credit: Twitter(@ADB_HQ)

More top-performing students can now be recognized with one of New Zealand's most prestigious secondary school awards, in changes announced by Education Minister Chris Hipkins today.

"Up to twelve students each year will now be able to be recognized with Premier Awards, an increase from the current limit of ten."

Each Premier Award winner can receive $10,000 each year for up to three years if they maintain at least a 'B' grade average in New Zealand tertiary study.

"In addition, students who achieve two Outstanding Scholarship grades in the same year will be eligible to receive a Scholarship Award. These Awards have previously only been available to students who received Scholarships in three or more subjects in the same year.

Scholarship Awards provide $2,000 each year for up to three years if students maintain at least a 'B' grade average in New Zealand tertiary study.

In 2018, more than 9,300 students entered New Zealand Scholarship examinations, with 2,415 awarded one or more scholarships.

"This level of academic achievement takes commitment, hard work, and extraordinary ability. These prestigious awards also recognize the whānau, friends, teachers, and schools who have stood behind, supported and inspired these students to do their best," Chris Hipkins said.

The winner of the Prime Minister's Award for Academic Excellence, the Premier Award recipients, and the top achieving student in each New Zealand Scholarship subject are recognized at the Top Scholar Awards in May each year.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

