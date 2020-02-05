Left Menu
Cabinet approves conferring INI status to five IIITs

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 05-02-2020 15:15 IST
  • Created: 05-02-2020 15:15 IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval to confer the status of Institution of National Importance (INI) to five Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). The Five IIITs in PPP mode at Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur will now be able to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Master of Technology (MTech) or PhD degree.

The cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020. "The bill will declare the remaining 5 IIITs-PPP along with the existing 15 IIITs in PPP mode as 'Institutions of National Importance' with powers to award degrees. This will entitle them to use the nomenclature of Bachelor of Technology (BTech) or Master of Technology (MTech) or PhD degree as issued by a university or institution of National Importance," an official statement said.

It will also enable the institutes to attract enough students required to develop a strong research base in the country in the field of information technology," it added. The cabinet also approved ex-post facto to 21 posts of directors, one each in 20 IIITs (PPP) and one in IIITDM Kurnool (IIIT-CFTI) besides ex-post facto to 21 posts of registrars, one each in 20 IITs (PPP) and one in IIITDM Kurnool (IIT-CFTI).

"The objective of the approval is for formalisation of IIITs at Surat, Bhopal, Bhagalpur, Agartala and Raichur. These IIITs are already functioning as societies registered under the Societies Registration Act of 1860. They will now be covered under the IIIT (PPP) Act, 2017, similar to the other 15 IIITs established under the scheme in PPP mode," the statement said. "IIITDM Kurnool has been established as per the IIIT Act, 2014 and is functioning with the other 4 IIITs namely IIIT Allahabad, IIITM Gwalior, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram. The post of Director and Registrar in these IIITs are already existing and the present proposal merely formalises them without any additional financial outgo," it said.

