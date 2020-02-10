Left Menu
Development News Edition

India builds school building in Nepal

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 17:02 IST
India builds school building in Nepal

India has built a school building in Nepal's Nuwakot district with a grant assistance of Rs 3.9 crore as part of its its post-earthquake reconstruction initiatives.

The new building for Aiselubhume Secondary School in Kispang was inaugurated on Monday by former prime minister and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) chairman Puspa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda". Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsaman Pun was also present at the inaugural ceremony. Shuchita Kishore, First Secretary, represented the Indian Embassy here.

Established in 1990, Aiselubhume Secondary School is affiliated to National Examination Board, Government of Nepal and is providing education to nearly 637 students. The newly-built infrastructures constructed with the India’s grant assistance of Rs 39.57 million, consist of three blocks – a three storied academic block containing six classrooms, a two storied academic block containing four classrooms along with furniture and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls, a statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

Arctic ice melt is disrupting key ocean current, may alter climate in Western Europe: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese women win again in Olympic qualifying tournament

Sydney, Feb 10 AP The Chinese womens soccer team has won back-to-back games in the Olympic qualifying tournament after spending almost two weeks quarantined in an Australian hotel because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak. China sco...

Grasim Industries Q3 net profit down 9.4 pc to Rs 1,039.91 cr

Aditya Birla Group firm Grasim Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 9.39 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,039.91 crore for the third quarter ended December. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,147.80 crore durin...

Osaka airport introduces canine comfort room, complete with pole

Osakas Itami airport is setting up a toilet area for traveling dogs, complete with a pole for them to cock a leg on. The toilet, in a fenced-off yard outside the terminal, will also have a shower and water bowls, operator Kansai Airports sa...

UPDATE 1-Sterling recovers from 2-1/2 month low vs dollar

Sterling rose on Monday, recovering from 2-12 month lows against the U.S. dollar as investors moved back into a currency that was hit last week by concern over trade talks between Britain and the European Union.The pound last week posted it...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020