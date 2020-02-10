India builds school building in Nepal

India has built a school building in Nepal's Nuwakot district with a grant assistance of Rs 3.9 crore as part of its its post-earthquake reconstruction initiatives.

The new building for Aiselubhume Secondary School in Kispang was inaugurated on Monday by former prime minister and Nepal Communist Party (NCP) chairman Puspa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda". Minister of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Barsaman Pun was also present at the inaugural ceremony. Shuchita Kishore, First Secretary, represented the Indian Embassy here.

Established in 1990, Aiselubhume Secondary School is affiliated to National Examination Board, Government of Nepal and is providing education to nearly 637 students. The newly-built infrastructures constructed with the India’s grant assistance of Rs 39.57 million, consist of three blocks – a three storied academic block containing six classrooms, a two storied academic block containing four classrooms along with furniture and separate sanitation facilities for boys and girls, a statement said.

