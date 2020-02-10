Left Menu
Development News Edition

Teach foreign languages to teachers so they can work abroad: Adityanath

  • PTI
  • |
  • Gorakhpur
  • |
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 18:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-02-2020 18:13 IST
Teach foreign languages to teachers so they can work abroad: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday suggested that teachers in the state should be taught foreign languages so that they can work abroad. At the same time, he lamented that a large proportion of applicants had failed the recruitment exam for graduate teachers conducted by the UP Basic Education Board, indicating that the system needed more attention.

"The demand for Indian teachers is the highest in the world,” the chief minister claimed. He said the country should upgrade the qualifications of its teachers so that they can be sent abroad,

"All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh should identify countries where teachers are needed and the languages spoken there,” he said at a seminar at Digvijaynath LT Training College. He said the identified languages can then be made part of the curriculum for teacher trainees.

Adityanath said 70 per cent of graduate candidates had failed the last Basic Education Board exam last time. “This shows which way the quality of our education system is going. We have to pay special attention to this," he said at the college named after a former mahant of Gorakhnath Math.

The chief minister, who is the current head of the math, also praised mahant Avaidyanath from whom he took over.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 ep 13 synopsis on ancient tunnelling tool, scientific evidence linking to Money Pit

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Govt plans to sell 5 pc stake in SAIL via OFS, may rake in Rs 1,000 cr

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus case found at British doctors' practice - BBC

A staff member at a British doctors practice in the southern English city of Brighton has tested positive for coronavirus, the BBC reported.The practice has been closed down, the BBC said. It did not cite sources. ...

National Deworming Day conducted to benefit children, adolescents

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW conducted the tenth round of National Deworming Day NDD, today. This will be followed by the mop-up day on February 17, 2020. As part of this campaign, children and adolescents aged 1-19 years...

Wind rips roof off in Polish ski resort, killing mother and daughter

A woman of 40 and her 15-year old daughter were killed on Monday in Bukowina Tatrzanska, a ski resort in southern Poland, when high winds tore the roof off a ski rental shop.Two are dead - a mother and her daughter. Medical help is being pr...

FACTBOX-Here is what WHO experts are watching on the coronavirus' spread

The World Health Organization WHO is tracking the epidemic of the new coronavirus in China and how it is spread abroad, as its advance team of international experts travels there to help investigate the outbreak.Here are some issues that WH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020