Teach foreign languages to teachers so they can work abroad: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Monday suggested that teachers in the state should be taught foreign languages so that they can work abroad. At the same time, he lamented that a large proportion of applicants had failed the recruitment exam for graduate teachers conducted by the UP Basic Education Board, indicating that the system needed more attention.

"The demand for Indian teachers is the highest in the world,” the chief minister claimed. He said the country should upgrade the qualifications of its teachers so that they can be sent abroad,

"All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh should identify countries where teachers are needed and the languages spoken there,” he said at a seminar at Digvijaynath LT Training College. He said the identified languages can then be made part of the curriculum for teacher trainees.

Adityanath said 70 per cent of graduate candidates had failed the last Basic Education Board exam last time. “This shows which way the quality of our education system is going. We have to pay special attention to this," he said at the college named after a former mahant of Gorakhnath Math.

The chief minister, who is the current head of the math, also praised mahant Avaidyanath from whom he took over.

