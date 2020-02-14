Left Menu
Development News Edition

Foil gameplan of fascist forces to occupy space in varsities

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 20:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 20:06 IST
Foil gameplan of fascist forces to occupy space in varsities

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh on Friday described RSS-BJP as the "biggest threats to the

country" and urged students to foil the gameplan of "fascist forces" to occupy space in the universities.

The very concept of free discourse in a liberal environment in the higher educational institutions is being

challenged by BJP, Ghosh told an SFI rally at Jadavpur University (JU) here in support of its candidates contesting

the coming JU union elections and to protest against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act.

The fiesty student leader said the saffron forces and the ABVP had attempted to make inroads into JNU several times

since 2017 but had retreated in the face of resistance by its students.

"Don't yield to them (ABVP) an inch. If they stare at you, stare back harder. Face their challenge head on to save

this country," Ghosh, whose bandaged head and bruised face had made her one of the most recognisable faces of protest against

the attack at JNU, told the gathering of students at JU. Singling out RSS-BJP as the "biggest threats of the

country" in the present times, Ghosh, who has been attending a series of anti-CAA protests in the city since February 13,

said none should take any step that may be of help to them. The ABVP is for the first time contesting eight

central panel posts - four in arts and four in engineering faculties - for the February 19 students' union polls in the

JU. To questions on denial of police permission to an

anti-CAA rally to be attended by her on February 12 at Durgapur and not being allowed to enter the Calcutta

University campus on College Street here on February 13, she said "The objective of both the programmes was to fight the

divisive agenda of BJP and RSS. Stopping such programmes will only help Hindutva forces."

Ghosh was denied police permission in Durgapur on Wednesday as a procession by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata

Banerjee was scheduled in the same route there. The JNUSU president had addressed a meeting outside the Calcutta

University premises the next day after its authority denied permission for holding a seminar inside the campus where she

was scheduled to speak. On Friday, Ghosh also led a march against CAA and NRC

from the Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology at Shibpur till Howrah Maidan.

Ghosh, who was showered with flower petals at Howrah, said that she will not stop her fight until the contentious

CAA, NRC and NPR are withdrawn. Later in the day, Ghosh said at a function at

Presidency University that there should be "organised sustained movement" against efforts by the government to

create division among students in higher educational institutions.

She said students of all the universities have a single demand - that is the right to education and any effort

to deprive them of it by effecting fee hikes will be resisted. Ghosh supported the demand of Presidency University

students for better hostel amenities and later joined them in a rally which went around the campus.

The students leader is slated to visit the sit-in venue of Muslim women at Park Circus Maidan in the city, SFI

sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus outbreak death toll spikes to nearly 1,500

The death toll in Chinas novel coronavirus outbreak has spiked to nearly 1,500, including six medical workers, while the confirmed cases of the infection are now around 65,000 even as the cases outside the worst-hit Hubei province dropped f...

Civilian killed, 4 injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J-K's Poonch

A 60-year old villager was killed and four others were injured on Friday when Pakistan army engaged in heavy mortar shelling and firing on civilian areas and forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said....

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says To Report Results For FY 2019 On March 16

Saudi Arabian Oil Co SAUDI ARAMCO SAYS TO HOST WEBCAST FOR FY 2019 RESULTS ON MARCH 16 SAUDI ARAMCO SAYS TO REPORT RESULTS FOR FY 2019, FOLLOWED BY WEBCAST ON RESULTS, ON MARCH 16 Source text for Eikon Further company coverage...

AAP will fight all local bodies elections across India to expand base: Gopal Rai

Buoyed by its massive victory in the Delhi assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to contest all elections to local bodies across the country as part of an ambitious plan to expand its footprint beyond the national capital. In an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020