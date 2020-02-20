AMU students take out protest march against UP CM's remarks

Students of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) took out a protest march under the banner of Students' Coordination Committee here on Thursday against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accusing him of shielding the state police from allegations of brutalities. "The chief minister is deliberately twisting facts to falsely implicate students and thus, shielding the police from allegations of brutalities," committee spokesperson Faizul Hasan said.

Hasan, a former president of the AMU Students' Union, said, "Either the chief minister has been grossly misinformed or he is deliberately trying to frame those who were protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA)." Adityanath defended the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday over the deaths of anti-CAA protesters, saying they were shot by other rioters and nothing could be done to save someone with a death wish.

Wrapping up the discussion on the governor's address in the state Assembly, he said the role of the police in dealing with rioters during the anti-CAA protests should be appreciated. Meanwhile, in a statement, AMU Employees' Union president Professor Ramesh Rawat described Adityanath's remarks that 15,000 students of the university had attempted to indulge in arson on December 15 last year as "false and fabricated".

