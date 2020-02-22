Odisha CM welcomes all participants of Khelo India Univ Games

Ahead of the grand opening of the Khelo India University Games, Chief Minister Naveen

Patnaik on Saturday welcomed all the participants to the sports-loving state of Odisha.

The Khelo India University Games are being organised by the Central government in association with the Odisha

government. The games will be held from February 22-March 1 at Bhubaneswar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first-ever Khelo India University University

Games. Modi will address the opening ceremony of the games via video-conferencing.

In a message to the participating students, the chief minister said: "The student life is one of the most memorable

period in life and university student life has its own charm. He said that university student life presents a bold,

confident, committed competitive and sportive life." Khelo India University Games has provided a great

platform for all the students to showcase their talent at the national level, Patnaik said, adding that he was optimistic

that all the athletes will enjoy a comfortable stay in the sports-loving state.

The chief minister said some of these athletes will go away witha medal, others with experiences and all with a

great memory of sportsmanship. He said witnessing sports and sportsman spirit can

inspire a generation to make our country a sporting power house.

Patnaik also thanked Government of India, Sports Authority of India, Sports Federation, KIIT University and the

state government for organizing the KIUG-2020. "#KheloIndiaUniversityGames2020 in #Odisha is a unique

platform for 4000+ students all over the country to compete in 17 disciplines. It furthers the nations mission of becoming a

sporting powerhouse and preparing the youth for a global stage. #KIGOdisha2020," the CMO Odisha said in a twitter post.

