Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha CM welcomes all participants of Khelo India Univ Games

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 22-02-2020 14:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-02-2020 14:59 IST
Odisha CM welcomes all participants of Khelo India Univ Games

Ahead of the grand opening of the Khelo India University Games, Chief Minister Naveen

Patnaik on Saturday welcomed all the participants to the sports-loving state of Odisha.

The Khelo India University Games are being organised by the Central government in association with the Odisha

government. The games will be held from February 22-March 1 at Bhubaneswar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the first-ever Khelo India University University

Games. Modi will address the opening ceremony of the games via video-conferencing.

In a message to the participating students, the chief minister said: "The student life is one of the most memorable

period in life and university student life has its own charm. He said that university student life presents a bold,

confident, committed competitive and sportive life." Khelo India University Games has provided a great

platform for all the students to showcase their talent at the national level, Patnaik said, adding that he was optimistic

that all the athletes will enjoy a comfortable stay in the sports-loving state.

The chief minister said some of these athletes will go away witha medal, others with experiences and all with a

great memory of sportsmanship. He said witnessing sports and sportsman spirit can

inspire a generation to make our country a sporting power house.

Patnaik also thanked Government of India, Sports Authority of India, Sports Federation, KIIT University and the

state government for organizing the KIUG-2020. "#KheloIndiaUniversityGames2020 in #Odisha is a unique

platform for 4000+ students all over the country to compete in 17 disciplines. It furthers the nations mission of becoming a

sporting powerhouse and preparing the youth for a global stage. #KIGOdisha2020," the CMO Odisha said in a twitter post.

PTI AAM RG RG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus spreads in Middle East as death toll hits 4 in Iran

Home Ministers of India, Maldives welcome expansion of bilateral cooperation

China finds spike in coronavirus cases in two jails, officials fired

Double star system flipping between two alter egos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Second coronavirus patient dies in Italy - Ansa news agency

A second patient infected with the new coronavirus has died in Italy, ANSA news agency reported citing healthcare sources, as an outbreak spreads in the north of the country with 30 cases reported so far.The victim was a female resident in ...

Second person dies in Italy from coronavirus - ANSA (AFP) RS RS

Second person dies in Italy from coronavirus - ANSA AFP RS RS...

Ahmedabad decked up with hoardings to welcome President Trump

Ahmedabad is gearing up to welcome United States President Donald Trump on February 24 with scores of banners and hoardings inscribed with greetings to the visiting dignitaries put up along the route. Security has been tightened in the city...

Rule of law most fundamental feature of modern constitutions of world: CJI

The rule of law is probably the most fundamental feature of modern constitutions and its success depends on how judiciaries across the world respond to emerging challenges, Chief Justice S A Bobde said on Saturday. The CJI, while speaking a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020