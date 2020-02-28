Left Menu
Development News Edition

VP asks architecture students to find solutions to address rapid urbanization

The Vice President opined that there could not be a better place for an Architecture and Sculpture college to be located.

VP asks architecture students to find solutions to address rapid urbanization
The Vice President also advised students to read more about literature, art forms and gain more knowledge. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)

The Vice President of India, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today called upon all architects and town planners to keep conservation and sustainability at the core of all their plans. He wanted them to amalgamate tradition and technology to improve the built environment and also work towards sustainable development.

Interacting with students of the College of Architecture and Sculpture in Mamallapuram, Tamil Nadu, he urged students to strive to safeguard and promote the invaluable culture and heritage of the country. He wanted them to blend traditional wisdom with modern science, in their respective disciplines.

Talking about the world heritage site Mamallapuram, Shri Naidu said that the place stands testimony to India's great heritage and that the Pallava sculptures of Mamallapuram and temple monuments such as the Shore temple, Ratha temples, Cave temples, and Arjuna's Penance or Descent of the Ganges exhibit a rare grace and balance, besides the grandeur of architecture.

The Vice President opined that there could not be a better place for an Architecture and Sculpture college to be located. He said that one could not only see the great diversity of architecture but also see its evolution in these monuments.

Stressing the need to promote eco-friendly green buildings that use less water and optimize energy, Shri Naidu urged all professionals involved in designing new buildings to take full advantage of digital technology to build 'smart buildings' with automated operations.

He asked architecture students to find innovative solutions to address the phenomenon of rapid urbanization and explore ways to create amenities in rural areas that were on par with urban centers.

The Vice President also advised students to read more about literature, art forms and gain more knowledge. He asked students to enhance their understanding of Indian art forms including sculpture.

Shri Naidu also asked institutions such as the Architecture College to promote research and innovation that could make our cities happier and safer, and our buildings greener and more cost-effective and affordable.

The Vice President also appreciated the Government of Tamil Nadu for encouraging students to pursue a career in crafts such as the sculpture by providing them training and skilling.

Earlier in the day the Vice President visited Stucco (Sudhai), Stone, Metal and Wood Sculpture Work Studios, the Architecture (Brick) Work Studio and Traditional Painting Work Studio in the campus and saw the statue of Lord Venkateshwara.

Stating that sculpture was one of the best art forms to express Indian culture, Shri Naidu stressed the urgent need to recognize and promote the inherent skills hidden in youth. For this, the Vice President suggested incorporating skilling as an essential part of the education system. "Schooling and Skilling Must go together," he said.

The Vice President appreciated Mamallapuram sculptors for using the hammer and-chisel technique for carving and also for following the time-consuming process enunciated in various Shilpa Shastras.

He lauded the exceptional skills of the sculptors and their ability to replicate complex pieces of art of the Pallava era. "Immensely happy to have seen the work done by students of the Architecture and Sculpture College. A visit to this center of excellence in art and architecture makes me feel rejuvenated", the Vice President added.

During his visit, the Vice President also unveiled the statue of Saint poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar in the institution's campus.

The Minister for Tamil Official Language, Tamil Culture and Archaeology, Shri K K Pandiarajan, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Shri Ashok Dongre, and the Principal of Government College of Architecture and Sculpture, Mahabalipuram, Dr.Rajendran, and other faculty members were present during the Vice President's interaction with students.

(With Inputs from PIB)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sir John Tenniel: Google doodle on 19th century’s political cartoonist on his 200th birthday

MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

NITI Aayog, AIM and NASSCOM launch AI-based Module for students

Study reveals how exactly an investigational drug stops coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Its for the first time after 1986, the locust swarms have attacked Uganda twice in a season. With the increasing number of countries of Africa under attack by locust swarms, the problem seems to have taken a regional paradigm. Its very diff...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Videos

Latest News

UP oppn seeks passage of assembly resolution for caste-based census

The Uttar Pradesh opposition parties on Friday rooted in the state assembly for passing a resolution for a caste-based census in 2021 on the lines of one passed by the Bihar legislature The BSP, Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders raised t...

We will start distributing Rs 25,000 to those whose houses were burnt during violence: Arvind Kejriwal.

We will start distributing Rs 25,000 to those whose houses were burnt during violence Arvind Kejriwal....

Delhi govt has set up 9 shelters for people dislocated due to violence: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi govt has set up 9 shelters for people dislocated due to violence CM Arvind Kejriwal....

SBI Cards and Payment Services' IPO open for subscription between Mar 2-5

SBI Cards and Payment Services initial public offer of around Rs 9,000 crore will open for subscription on March 2 amid volatile stock markets due to deepening concerns over coronavirus outbreak For qualified institutional buyers QIBs, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020