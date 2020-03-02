Permission denied for anti-CAA march to Parliament

Delhi police have denied permission to students for a march from Ramlila Maidan to Parliament against the new citizenship law citing law and order issues, officials said on Monday. The Young India Coordination Committee, which comprises members of various student bodies, had given a call for the march on Tuesday.

Police said a request to take out the march was made and it was not granted. "We had submitted the application for permission on February 27 and we were informed today about the permission being rejected. It is a last-minute intimation," said former JNU Students' Union president N Sai Balaji, who was organising the march.

"Since many student bodies from other cities are also participating, we will assemble at Ramlila Maidan and see what needs to be done." A senior police officer said the permission has been denied owing to the sensitive situation in the national capital in the wake of communal violence in northeast Delhi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

