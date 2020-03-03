Left Menu
Manipal University Jaipur becomes dirst University in Rajasthan to receive NAAC A+ accreditation

Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ) is the first University in Rajasthan to receive A+ accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). This singular recognition makes MUJ as the only University in Rajasthan and one of two Private State Universities in India with an A+ rating.

  Jaipur
  03-03-2020
Manipal University Jaipur

Manipal University, Jaipur (MUJ) is the first University in Rajasthan to receive A+ accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). This singular recognition makes MUJ as the only University in Rajasthan and one of two Private State Universities in India with an A+ rating. This announcement was made by President, MUJ, Prof. G.K. Prabhu.

He further said that MUJ had applied under the new guidelines of the NAAC and received a total score of 3.28 out of 4. In the Curricular Aspects criteria, MUJ has received a perfect score of 4.0. As future benefits of this accreditation, the University may start a new course/program department/school/center in disciplines that form a part of its existing academic framework without the approval of the UGC. Similarly, it may also offer courses in the Open and Distance Learning mode.

Director, Quality Assurance, MUJ, Prof. Rajesh Solanki said that MUJ has grown on quality principles. As per the new guidelines of NAAC, assessment has been done quantitatively before this assessment was done only qualitatively. On the criteria of quantitative scoring, MUJ has received a 3.19 score. Whereas, the NAAC Peer Team that visited the University gave a score of 3.53. With these scores combined, the University received an A+ grade.

Registrar, MUJ, Dr. H Ravishankar Kamath said that the accreditation process has been rigorous. "The University has been working on the application for 2 years and has provided records of the past 5 years to NAAC. The University team handled the process meticulously and drafted a good system for it. It is a matter of immense pride that MUJ is Rajasthan's first University to receive A+ NAAC accreditation."

Director, Admissions, Dr. R.K. Gupta said that A+ accreditation will have a huge impact on the admissions to the University.

