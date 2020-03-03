Left Menu
No truth in reports about Class X Marathi paper leak: Minister

No truth in reports about Class X Marathi paper leak: Minister

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday dismissed reports about Class X Marathi examination paper getting leaked at Kurha in Jalgaon district. School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, in a statement, said the Nashik Divisional Education Board secretary probed the matter of alleged paper leak at examination centre 3,351 at Kurha, but did not find any breach.

It was found that the Class X Marathi examination paper did not leak, she said. "Hence, the exam candidates should not believe in any rumour and face exam in stress-free atmosphere. Best wishes to all the students," Gaikwad said..

